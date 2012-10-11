版本:
Pfizer says pain drug as safe as rival pills in trial

Oct 11 Pfizer Inc said a late-stage trial of its experimental pain drug showed the drug's long-term safety profile was comparable to those of other similar formulations.

The trial was testing the safety of the drug, called ALO-02, when administered for up to 12 months.

The drug uses a technology that discourages common methods of drug abuse associated with prescription opioid use.

