Pfizer to internally split its generic, branded drugs operations

July 29 Pfizer Inc on Monday said it plans to internally separate its commercial operations into three business segments, including a unit that sells patent-protected branded drugs and one that sells generic medicines.

The largest U.S. drugmaker said it will implement the changes in January in countries that do not require a consultation with labor unions.

Pfizer earlier this year said it would begin separately examining the finances and marketing of its patent-protected drug business, which it calls its "innovative" business, and its generic business as a possible prelude to selling off the generic business in coming years.