Pfizer to internally split its generic, branded drugs operations

July 29 Pfizer Inc on Monday said it
plans to internally separate its commercial operations into
three business segments, including a unit that sells
patent-protected branded drugs and one that sells generic
medicines.
The largest U.S. drugmaker said it will implement the
changes in January in countries that do not require a
consultation with labor unions.
Pfizer earlier this year said it would begin separately
examining the finances and marketing of its patent-protected
drug business, which it calls its "innovative" business, and its
generic business as a possible prelude to selling off the
generic business in coming years.