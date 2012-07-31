Pfizer names banks on animal healthcare IPO

NEW YORK, July 30 (IFR) - Pfizer Inc has appointed Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to lead the
IPO of its animal health-care unit, according to sources close
to the situation.
The pharmaceutical company confirmed today that it
expects to file preliminary documents for an IPO of the unit,
named Zoetis, later this month, and hopes to complete the
offering in the first half of 2013.
The IPO is part of a broader series of strategic initiatives
to enhance shareholder value. Following the loss of exclusivity
of its blockbuster cholesterol drug, Lipitor, Pfizer has been
selling off assets and buying back stock.
In April, it agreed to sell its infant formula division to
Nestle for US$11.85bn and expects to buy back US$5bn of its own
stock this year.
"As we continue to work towards this potential IPO and the
potential full separation, we remain open to all alternatives
that would maximise the after-tax return for our shareholders,"
Pfizer CEO told analysts on a second-quarter earnings call this
afternoon.
The comment suggests that Pfizer would be open to a
strategic sale of the animal health-care unit rather than an
IPO.
The company has not conducted a formal process to undertake
a sale, though it did field several enquiries from interested
parties since announcing plans to jettison the unit in June,
according to sources.
An IPO of the unit would entail an initial float of 20% to
the public, followed by a tax-free spin off of the remaining 80%
to shareholders in the next year.
Zoetis could garner a valuation of $11bn in an IPO, analysts
at Morningstar estimated in a research note today. Such a value
would result in an immediate US$2.2bn cash infusion, and the
full spin would the parent's earnings by 4% in 2013, they said.
In the second quarter, the unit generated revenue of $1.0bn,
a 3% gain over the comparable year-ago period.