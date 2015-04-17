Pfizer wins first U.S. trial over Zoloft birth-defect risk

April 17 Pfizer Inc was cleared of liability on Friday in the first of more than 1,000 U.S. lawsuits to go to trial alleging that its antidepressant Zoloft can cause birth defects, a company spokeswoman said.

Plaintiff Kristyn Pesante said that Pfizer failed to warn that using Zoloft during pregnancy could cause birth defects, and sought damages after her son was born with a cardiac birth defect, according to her lawsuit. Jurors in St. Louis, Missouri, deliberated just a few hours before returning a verdict in Pfizer's favor, according to Pfizer spokeswoman Neha Wadhwa. (Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chris Reese)