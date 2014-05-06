Britain says may use public interest test in Pfizer bid for AstraZeneca

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON May 6 Britain could use its powers to assess whether U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's potential takeover of British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca is in the public interest, Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Tuesday.
"The government must and will approach it from a position of even-handed neutrality and recognise that this is ultimately a matter for the shareholders of both companies," Cable told parliament.
"One of our options as the government would be to consider using our public interest test powers. This would be a serious step and not one that would be taken lightly but I'm open-minded about it whilst stressing that we are operating within serious European legal constraints." (Reporting by William James and Sarah Young, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: