British PM: I want more commitments from Pfizer in potential AstraZeneca takeover

LONDON May 7 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday he wanted more commitments from Pfizer
on its potential takeover of British pharmaceutical
company AstraZeneca.
"The commitments that have been made so far are
encouraging," Cameron told parliament. "But let me absolutely
clear, I'm not satisfied. I want more but the way to get more is
to engage."
Cameron is facing intense pressure from lawmakers to secure
binding undertakings about jobs, research and intellectual
property from the New York-based company if it pulls off
Britain's biggest takeover by a foreign buyer.
