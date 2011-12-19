Procter & Gamble confirms hiring freeze for fiscal year

NEW YORK Dec 18 Procter & Gamble Co , the world's largest maker of household products, has halted full-time hiring for this fiscal year, a company spokeswoman said, confirming an earlier report.

"We have generally met our hiring goals for this fiscal year and therefore we are not currently recruiting and hiring," the spokeswoman said in an email. "We always recruit according to the needs of the business, and we will resume active recruiting based on the needs of the business."

In November, the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent said it had raised its full-year profit outlook to reflect gains from the $1.5 billion sale of its Pringles snacks business.

The company also said it had started implementing its previously announced restructuring plans.

The Financial Times Deutschland reported earlier on Sunday the news of the hiring freeze.

July 1 is the start of P&G's fiscal year.