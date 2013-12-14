版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 14日 星期六 09:56 BJT

Procter & Gamble planning overseas reorganization -report

NEW YORK Dec 13 Procter & Gamble plans to reorganize its overseas business as part of Chief Executive A.G. Lafley's plans to cut costs, according to a Bloomberg report that cited three unidentified people briefed on the matter.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent is considering a merger of its Western European unit with its Eastern and Central Europe business, while its Indian business will combine with the Middle East and Africa to form another group, according to the story.

Bloomberg said the sources wished to remain anonymous because the plan was not expected to be announced until 2014.

Procter brought back Lafley as CEO in May after it heeded pressure from investors to show faster improvement. Lafley first joined Cincinnati-based P&G in 1977 and served as president and CEO from 2000 to 2009.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐