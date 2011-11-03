UPDATE 1-Utility PG&E sees 2012 profit below view

(Follows alerts)

Nov 3 PG&E Corp posted third-quarter profit above analysts' estimates, but the California electric utility said earnings for the next two years will be affected by maintenance work at its gas and electric operations and customer service.

The company forecast 2012 earnings of $3.10-$3.30 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $3.67 a share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net profit fell to $200 million, or 50 cents a share, from $258 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.08 a share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $3.86 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 a share, on revenue of $3.84 billion.

Separately, Progress Energy , which is to be bought by Duke Energy , said its third-quarter profit fell to $291 million, or 98 cents per share, from $361 million, or $1.23 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)