UPDATE 1-PG&E to pay San Bruno city $70 mln for pipeline accident

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
March 12 Utility company PG&E Corp said it will pay $70 million to the city of San Bruno, to resolve and settle claims following a natural gas pipeline blast in 2010.
On Sept. 9, 2010, a blast at the utility's natural gas pipeline killed four people, and an ensuing firestorm destroyed 37 homes and injured more than 50 people in San Bruno.
The company will make the payment within 30 days.
The $70 million payment is in addition to PG&E's commitment to fund replacement and repair of the city's infrastructure and other costs related to the accident, the company said in a statement.
PG&E has a network that includes about 43,000 miles of natural gas distribution pipeline and 6,438 miles of transmission pipeline.
Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company were trading up marginally at $43.14 on the New York stock exchange.
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.