Poland's PGE appoints former minister as CEO

WARSAW, March 2 PGE, Poland's
top utility, said it had appointed former telecoms minister
Krzysztof Kilian as its chief executive after the departure of
its previous top official, as part of a management reshuffle at
several state companies.
Kilian, reported to have close ties with Prime Minister
Donald Tusk, most recently served as the deputy head of
cellphone operator Polkomtel. He has also worked at Morgan
Stanley and Polish lender Bank Handlowy.
Kilian will oversee a massive investment drive at PGE, which
wants to spend around 330 billion zlotys ($107 billion) through
2035 to increase its capacity and launch the country's first
nuclear power plant.