Poland's PGE appoints former minister as CEO

WARSAW, March 2 PGE, Poland's top utility, said it had appointed former telecoms minister Krzysztof Kilian as its chief executive after the departure of its previous top official, as part of a management reshuffle at several state companies.

Kilian, reported to have close ties with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, most recently served as the deputy head of cellphone operator Polkomtel. He has also worked at Morgan Stanley and Polish lender Bank Handlowy.

Kilian will oversee a massive investment drive at PGE, which wants to spend around 330 billion zlotys ($107 billion) through 2035 to increase its capacity and launch the country's first nuclear power plant.