Utility PG&E's profit falls on costs, claim provisions

Aug 7 PG&E Corp, which sells electricity and natural gas in California, reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly profit on higher pipeline-related costs and a provision for third-party claims.

The second quarter included a pre-tax charge of $128 million related to a pipeline accident in September 2010 in the city of San Bruno, California.

The company has spent about $775 million in pipeline safety and related actions since the accident, PG&E said.

Net income available to common shareholders fell to $235 million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $362 million, or 91 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding items, PG&E earned 81 cents.

Total operating revenue fell 2 percent to $3.6 billion.

Power company FirstEnergy Corp's quarterly profit fell as commodity margin decreased, partly due to lower power prices.

Ohio-based FirstEnergy's net profit dipped about 3 percent to $188 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue fell 5 percent to $3.9 billion.

PG&E's shares were down 1 percent at $46.06 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.