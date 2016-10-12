CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-PG&E California McDonald natgas storage facility back in service

(Company corrects date of return to service to Aug. 5, from
Oct. 5)
Oct 12 Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) said on
Wednesday it returned the McDonald Island natural gas storage
facility in San Joaquin County, California, to service on Aug. 5
after shutting the field in June due to small methane leaks at
some wells.
State regulators approved the storage facility's return but
limited the amount of gas the utility can inject to 75 billion
cubic feet, PG&E spokesman Nick Stimmel said. The field has a
capacity of 82 bcf.
Stimmel said there was no impact to customers while the
field was shut and the utility does not expect any impact this
winter from the limited operations.
PG&E, a unit of California energy company PG&E Corp,
discovered the small leaks during an inspection the state
required after the massive leak discovered in October 2015 at
Southern California Gas' (SoCalGas) Aliso Canyon storage
facility in Los Angeles.
That leak, the state's largest ever, was not plugged until
February, forcing area homeowners to relocate. Aliso Canyon
remains shut as SoCalGas tests wells at the field to make sure
they are safe to operate. SoCalGas is a unit of California
energy company Sempra Energy.
Of the three gas storage facilities PG&E owns and operates,
McDonald is the largest. It is capable of providing nearly 25
percent of Northern California's gas on days of high demand,
PG&E has said.
