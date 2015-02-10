Blackstone-owned PGI Specialty Materials files for IPO

Feb 10 PGI Specialty Materials Inc, owned by Blackstone Group LP, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs & Co are among the underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1IKcwwi)
The company's specialty materials are used in personal care and infection prevention products.
The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
