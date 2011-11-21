Poland's PGNiG eyes 900 bcm of shale gas

WARSAW Nov 21 Gas monopoly PGNiG has the potential to loosen Russia's supply stranglehold on Poland after it revealed it may have up to 900 billion cubic metres (BCM) of shale gas at its 15 licences.

"According to a report by one of the (exploration) agencies, recoverable reserves on PGNiG's licences stand at around 900 billion cubic metres under an optimistic scenario," the company's shale gas project manager Przemyslaw Krogulec told a seminar on Monday.

Poland has high expectations for shale gas as it depends on Russian supplies for some two-thirds of its annual gas consumption of 14 bcm and estimates domestic reserves of conventional gas at some 100 bcm.

Warsaw granted more than 100 exploration permits to companies including global majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil, among others, after a U.S. Energy Information Administration said Poland could have the biggest reserves in Europe amounting to some 5.3 trillion cm of recoverable gas.

"The most promising licences are located in the north of the country. There is also a promising area of (Poland's central city of) Plonsk, where we have four licences. The rest of our licences are in (the southern) Lublin basin," Krogulec said.

"They are less researched, but we plan drilling a well in the Tomaszow Lubelski licence in early 2012," he said, adding PGNiG was planning a total of five wells next year.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk wants Poland to start producing shale gas in 2014 as part of his diversification plan that also includes a liquefied natural gas terminal in the country's northern port of Swinoujscie.

"We hope to start production at the Lubocino licence (in northern Poland) in 2014," Krogulec said, in estimating the cost of drilling all wells needed to start production at the site at some 200 million zlotys ($61.2 mln) in 2012-2013.

For other recent shale gas stories from Poland, please click: ($1=3.269 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mike Nesbit)