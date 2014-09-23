UPDATE 1-P&G to exit pet food with sale of European business

(Adds details, background)
Sept 23 Procter & Gamble Co said it would
sell the last of its pet food business to consumer products
company Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc as it focuses on
more profitable lines such as Tide detergent, Gillette razors
and Pampers diapers.
The company, which had been under pressure from investors to
exit the pet food category, sold 80 percent of its global pet
food business, including the Iams and Eukanuba brands, to
privately held confectioner Mars Inc for $2.9 billion in April.
Mars later acquired an additional 10 percent stake for an
undisclosed amount. Europe accounted for most of the rest of the
business.
Spectrum, whose pet care brands include Tetra, Furminator,
and Dingo, said the deal gave it access to the $21 billion
European dog and cat food market.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Spectrum's shares were up 2.9 percent at $88.65 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. P&G's shares were up 0.5
percent at $84.86.
P&G said last month it would consider selling 90 to 100
brands whose sales have been declining for the past three years
as it seeks to revive growth and save costs.
P&G's European pet food business has annual sales of about
$200 million.
