China steel company faces fresh U.S. criminal charges

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 A Chinese steel
manufacturer faces renewed U.S. criminal charges over
allegations that the company arranged to improperly obtain
confidential trade secrets from DuPont.
The indictment against Pangang Group, which
alleges economic espionage conspiracy and attempted economic
espionage, was made public on Thursday in San Francisco federal
court.
The Chinese company was first charged by the U.S. Department
of Justice in 2012. However, that indictment stalled after a
U.S. judge ruled that prosecutors' attempts to notify the
company of the charges were legally insufficient.
(Reporting by Dan Levine)