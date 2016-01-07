版本:
China steel company faces fresh U.S. criminal charges

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 A Chinese steel manufacturer faces renewed U.S. criminal charges over allegations that the company arranged to improperly obtain confidential trade secrets from DuPont.

The indictment against Pangang Group, which alleges economic espionage conspiracy and attempted economic espionage, was made public on Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

The Chinese company was first charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2012. However, that indictment stalled after a U.S. judge ruled that prosecutors' attempts to notify the company of the charges were legally insufficient. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

