UPDATE 2-China steel firm obtained hacked DuPont trade secrets -U.S. court filing

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 A Chinese steel
manufacturer faces renewed U.S. criminal charges over
allegations that it arranged to improperly obtain confidential
trade secrets from DuPont and got access to hacked
information from the U.S. company's computers.
The indictment against Pangang Group, which was
made public on Thursday in San Francisco federal court, alleges
economic espionage conspiracy and attempted economic espionage.
The Chinese company was first charged by the U.S. Department
of Justice in 2012. However, that indictment stalled after a
U.S. judge ruled that prosecutors' attempts to notify the
company of the charges were legally insufficient.
Attorneys for the Pangang Group could not immediately be
reached for comment on Thursday.
As part of the Pangang case, California businessman Walter
Liew was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2014 for stealing
DuPont trade secrets to help Pangang develop a white pigment
used in a wide range of products.
The new indictment unveiled on Thursday says a Pangang
engineer in 2011 brought documents from China into the United
States that contained "information obtained through unauthorized
access to DuPont computers."
Pangang and unknown computer hackers worked in parallel with
Liew to obtain DuPont's trade secrets, the indictment alleged.
In a statement, DuPont said it appreciates the U.S.
Department of Justice's efforts.
"We continue to strengthen our controls on cyber security
threats, and will continue to take aggressive steps to protect
our intellectual property," the company said.
The United States has identified industrial spying as a
significant threat to the country's prosperity.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler and Chris
Reese)