Thermo Fisher wins EU okay for Phadia takeover

BRUSSELS Aug 19 U.S. laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) secured EU approval on Friday for its $3.5 billion purchase of Swedish diagnostics company Phadia to reinforce its portfolio of allergy and autoimmune disease tests.

Thermo, which announced the deal in May, has forecast a 26 to 30 cents per share boost to its 2012 earnings as a result of the acquisition. [ID:nN19128323]

"The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, because the parties are not close competitors and the merged entity would be constrained by a sufficient number of third party competitors active in in vitro autoimmune diseases diagnostics," the European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, said in a statement.

Phadia, which is being sold by private equity firm Cinven [CINV.UL], specialises in tests for airborne, food and pet allergies, and also tests for autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Rex Merrifield)

