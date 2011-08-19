Thermo Fisher wins EU okay for Phadia takeover

BRUSSELS Aug 19 U.S. laboratory equipment maker
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) secured EU approval on
Friday for its $3.5 billion purchase of Swedish diagnostics
company Phadia to reinforce its portfolio of allergy and
autoimmune disease tests.
Thermo, which announced the deal in May, has forecast a 26
to 30 cents per share boost to its 2012 earnings as a result of
the acquisition. [ID:nN19128323]
"The Commission concluded that the transaction would not
raise competition concerns, because the parties are not close
competitors and the merged entity would be constrained by a
sufficient number of third party competitors active in in vitro
autoimmune diseases diagnostics," the European Commission, the
EU's competition watchdog, said in a statement.
Phadia, which is being sold by private equity firm Cinven
[CINV.UL], specialises in tests for airborne, food and pet
allergies, and also tests for autoimmune diseases such as
rheumatoid arthritis.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Rex Merrifield)