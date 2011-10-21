版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 21日 星期五 19:10 BJT

EU agency backs wider use of Cervarix and Onglyza

LONDON Oct 21 European Medicines Agency statement following monthly meeting of Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP):

Positive opinions for applications for extension of indication:

* Cervarix from GlaxoSmithKline , extension to the therapeutic indication to subjects from the age of 9 years for the prevention of premalignant cervical lesions and cervical cancer causally related to certain oncogenic Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types.

* Onglyza from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb , new indication for use in combination with insulin (with or without metformin), when this regimen alone, with diet and exercise, does not provide adequate glycaemic control. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)

