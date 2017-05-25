Drug approvals bounce back as R&D labs churn out new winners

* FDA backs 21 new drugs this year vs 22 for whole of 2016
* EU new drug recommendations up 35 percent in January-May
* Augurs well for industry pipeline after big drop last year
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 25 The number of new drugs approved
for sale in United States and Europe has bounced back this year,
suggesting a marked slowdown in 2016 was an aberration rather
than a sign of flagging research and development productivity.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already cleared 21
new prescription medicines for sale against 22 in the whole of
2016, and just nine at this stage last year.
The European Medicines Agency has recommended 42 compared
with a 2016 total of 81, and 31 in the first five months of last
year. Unlike the FDA, the EMA includes generic or non-patented
drugs in its list.
John LaMattina, a former research head for Pfizer
and a board member at PureTech Health, is unsurprised
by the rebound and believes concerns raised at the end of 2016
about deteriorating drug pipelines were "far too dire".
Significantly, drugmakers are getting smarter about the way
they develop medicines by shifting resources from mass-market
products to more specialist and higher-priced therapies.
That is fuelling a long-term pick-up in numbers, although it
also stores up problems in terms of drug pricing as healthcare
providers try to control their spending, with some new cancer
treatments costing more than $10,000 a month.
"A lot of biopharmaceutical companies are filling their
pipelines with programmes that seek treatments for diseases that
can be approved with an accelerated review such as rare
diseases, different cancers and anti-infectives," LaMattina
said.
"These types of programmes benefit from requiring
modest-sized clinical trials and have the potential for generous
pricing. We're seeing fewer R&D resources devoted to programmes
that require rigorous differentiation in Phase III trials."
Phase III is the final stage when new drugs are tested on
large numbers of patients.
Big pharma companies are not necessarily out of the woods
when it comes to getting a decent return on the billions of
dollars they spend each year on R&D, since more and more drugs
come from the labs of young biotech companies.
But this year's crop does include several highly promising
products from large multinationals that are tipped to generate
billions of dollars in sales, according to consensus analyst
forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters.
They include Sanofi and Regeneron's
Dupixent for severe eczema, projected to sell more than $5
billion by 2023, Roche's multiple sclerosis drug
Ocrevus, with sales above $4 billion, and AstraZeneca's
cancer drug durvalumab, forecast to generate nearly $3 billion.
Other major new medicines still awaiting approval this year
include Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug semaglutide, as
well as a novel cell therapy for leukaemia from Novartis
and a shingles vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline.
ROBUST PIPELINE
There have been setbacks as well, with Amgen and
UCB, for example, no longer expecting their
experimental osteoporosis drug to win approval in 2017 due to
safety issues.
After a spike in 2014 and 2015, there had been worries that
last year's fall in drug approvals to a six-year low might
signal more fundamental problems in industry productivity or a
slowdown by regulators.
In fact, one-off factors contributed to the poor figure.
Several drugs won an early green light at the end of 2015 and
others had decisions pushed back into 2017, including Roche's
Ocrevus and Sanofi/Regeneron's Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis,
which finally won a green light on Monday.
According to QuintilesIMS, which compiles data for the
pharmaceutical sector, the robust state of the industry's
late-phase R&D pipeline means it is well placed to yield an
average of 40 to 45 new launches annually through to 2021.
Hilary Thomas, chief medical adviser at KPMG, said U.S.
regulators in particular were showing an innovative approach
that was helping to accelerate approvals - as highlighted by a
novel decision to clear a cancer drug for the first time based
on genetics, not tumour location.
Still, the targeted nature of many new medicines will limit
the overall patient population getting the latest wave of novel
drugs.
"What the data masks is that while there might be more
approvals, the total number of people getting new drugs is
probably not going to up hugely because these are more specific,
personalised treatments," she said.
(editing by David Stamp)