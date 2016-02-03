Seven $1 billion-plus drugs seen reaching market in 2016

LONDON Feb 3 Drug companies are likely to
launch seven "blockbuster" drugs in 2016, each with $1
billion-plus annual sales potential, led by new treatments for
liver disease and HIV, according to a Thomson Reuters analysis.
The assessment means the pharmaceuticals industry is on
track for another productive year, although not as good as 2015,
which saw the arrival of 11 new blockbusters.
The two top hits of 2016 are tipped to be Intercept
Pharmaceuticals' chronic liver disease drug obeticholic
acid, with a consensus sales forecast of $2.6 billion in 2020,
and Gilead Sciences' new fixed dose HIV drug
emtricitabine plus tenofovir alafenamide, on $2.0 billion.
Other products expected to launch this year with forecast
sales above $1 billion in 2020 include a new hepatitis C drug
from Merck and a leukaemia medicine from AbbVie
, according to the annual "Drugs to Watch" report.
Two keenly awaited Roche drugs, each with forecast
sales of around $3 billion, are not on list because it is
unclear if atezolizumab for cancer and ocrelizumab for multiple
sclerosis will be commercially available this year or next.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)