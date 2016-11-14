US pharmas eye Europe's bond market amid rates volatility

LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - US pharmaceuticals AbbVie and Mylan
have set their sights on Europe's bond market to sell debut euro
bonds, taking advantage of positive sentiment for the sector
after last week's unexpected Donald Trump victory in the US
election.
Bonds in that space were among the biggest gainers last
Wednesday as investors looked to pick potential beneficiaries of
the policies of a Trump presidency and his more lenient views on
drugs pricing.
However, the two issuers will have to contend with a
volatile market backdrop, where government bonds have brutally
sold off as investors fear that monetary easing may come to an
end.
After meeting investors last week, AbbVie is selling a
triple-tranche euro deal today, expected to total around 3bn in
size, while Mylan is planning its return to the market after
withdrawing its potential debut euro in September.
TRICKY TIMING
These trades - and euro-denominated bond issuance in general
- are expected to come at a price this week, due to increased
European rates volatility. The 10-year German Bund yield rose to
its highest level since January. It has jumped from 0.15% to
0.37% in the last week alone.
"It's a very tough market and the AbbVie deal is looking
very cheap for investors right now," one banker said.
"The huge moves in rates are worrying investors and making
them defensive," one banker said.
AbbVie started marketing a three-year tranche at 70bp area,
a long seven-year at 110bp area and a 12-year at 135bp area, all
over mid-swaps. This was revised to 55bp-70bp, 100bp area and
125bp-130bp, respectively.
Higher Bund yields and the approaching year-end are also
forcing investors to reduce risk at the long end of the curve.
"We like the credit but the volatility in rates leaves us on
the sidelines in the near term," said one UK based portfolio
manager.
"There is a rush to get many of these deals done by
year-end, and ahead of Thanksgiving, but [I'm] not sure there
will be huge appetite from investors until the Bund curve
stabilises."
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, JP
Morgan are bookrunners on the deal, with Morgan Stanley also
acting as global coordinator.
The deal follows European fixed income investor meetings
that were held from November 9.
SECOND TIME LUCKY?
Mylan is also trying to cash in on the post-election
pharmaceutical rally to return to the European market for a
debut euro.
The US company met investors from September 7-9 for a
potential benchmark multi-tranche debut offering, rumoured to be
around 3bn in size.
It decided not to proceed with its euro bond plans after it
came under intense scrutiny for sharply raising the price of its
EpiPen allergy auto-injector.
The company has continued to court controversy with the US
Senate Judiciary Committee urging federal antitrust regulators
to launch a probe into whether it broke the law by preventing
schools from purchasing competing allergy treatments
.
"This could be a tough one, given DoJ investigation
headlines regarding potential collusion in generic drug
pricing," another investor said.
"It's very difficult to prejudge the outcome but our concern
is this has the potential to threaten its investment-grade
ratings."
The borrower has indicated its intention to sell a
multi-tranche benchmark transaction, comprising a two-year FRN
and four, eight and/or 12-year fixed-rate notes.
Rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, Mylan has mandated Deutsche Bank,
Citigroup, ING and JP Morgan for the upcoming deal.
