Anti-graft group says drugmakers failing to tackle corruption

LONDON, June 2 The global pharmaceuticals
industry remains open to corruption abuse, despite a raft of
scandals in recent years, with both companies and governments
failing to tackle the issue adequately, according to
Transparency International.
The anti-corruption advocacy group said on Thursday there
were dangerous loopholes across the drug supply chain, from lack
of publicly available research data to underhand marketing
practices to poor enforcement of manufacturing standards.
"It is shocking that despite scandal after scandal involving
pharma companies, still policy makers simply are not taking
seriously the corrosive effect of corruption," Sophie Peresson,
its head of pharmaceuticals and healthcare, said. "The red flags
are being ignored."
Drugmakers are certainly no strangers to corruption claims.
Big Pharma has forked out billions of dollars to settle
scandals involving improper promotion of drugs in the United
States and, more recently, bribes paid to foreign doctors have
emerged as another area of malpractice.
GlaxoSmithKline, for example, paid a record fine of
nearly $500 million in 2014 for bribery in China and many
companies face investigation under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act.
At the beginning of 2016, Transparency International said
one in 10 corruption investigations by U.S. authorities involved
pharmaceutical companies, significantly more than for the
banking sector.
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and
Associations agreed good governance was vital but it criticised
the report for failing to mention a host of positive
industry-led initiatives in areas such as financial
transparency, data sharing and the fight against falsified
medicines.
