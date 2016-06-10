EU wants more transparency on AbbVie's Humira, world's top drug

* Ombudsman says clinical trial data redactions unjustified
* AbbVie argues needs to protect commercial interests
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 10 Details of clinical trials
involving AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira,
the world's top-selling prescription medicine, are still being
withheld without justification, according to the European
Union's ombudsman.
Humira has been at the centre of a protracted transparency
row for several years, with AbbVie battling to keep some data
secret in the face of plans by the European Medicines Agency
(EMA) to make the information routinely available.
Many doctors and campaigners argue that free access to data
is essential to inform medical decision-making and allow
independent experts to test claims made about drugs.
Two years ago, AbbVie dropped a lawsuit against the EMA
after the agency agreed to certain data redactions, resulting in
the disclosure of some but not all of the information held by
the EMA about Humira.
European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said on Friday that this
was not good enough and the EMA was still withholding details
from clinical trial reports on the grounds of commercial
interest.
O'Reilly said public health was more important than
commercial interest and she considered four specific redactions
to be unjustified.
"I am asking EMA to reconsider the need for these redactions
should it receive new requests for access to these reports," she
said in a statement.
"Any clinical information of value to doctors, patients and
researchers must be disclosed in the public interest."
The role of the ombudsman is to investigate complaints about
maladministration in EU institutions.
The London-based EMA said it was pleased O'Reilly had found
no maladministration in its handling of the matter, adding there
was no agreed definition of commercially confidential data and
that specific commercial interests would change over time.
An AbbVie spokeswoman said the U.S. drugmaker was committed
to "responsible" transparency but there was a need to protect
commercially confidential information.
Drug companies around the world have come under increasing
pressure to provide full disclosure of clinical trial results in
recent years, following complaints that they have tried in the
past to bury bad news.
The EMA has taken a lead in pushing for transparency, since
pledging in 2010 to lift the lid on previously secret
trial data submitted by companies as part of the application
process for new medicines.
That process was then stalled by the legal tussle with
AbbVie and other U.S. company InterMune, which is now part of
Roche.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)