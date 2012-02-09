Pharma's unpaid European debts approaching $20 bln

* Unpaid debts in Europe for drug firms 12-15 bln euros
* Trade body Efpia says situation "getting rapidly worse"
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 9 The cost of the euro zone
crisis is mounting for drugmakers, with unpaid debts owed to the
pharmaceuticals sector now estimated by the industry's European
trade body at up to $20 billion.
With payment times also getting longer, drug companies
expect Europe to remain a significant drag on their businesses
throughout 2012.
"Things are getting rapidly worse," said Richard Bergstrom,
director general of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical
Industries and Associations (Efpia).
His organisation puts the total outstanding European debt
for medicines at between 12 billion and 15 billion euros ($16-20
billion), up from around 10 billion estimated last November.
Nearly all of those unpaid bills are in four countries --
Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy -- which lie at the heart of
the crisis, Bergstrom told Reuters in an email.
The deterioration in Europe comes at a difficult time for a
global drugs industry that is already struggling with a flood of
patent losses, rising research costs and risk-averse regulators.
Unlike makers of other consumer goods, pharmaceutical
companies face ethical pressures to continue to deliver their
products, at least where alternatives are not available, even if
bills go unpaid.
"There will be more pressure in Europe in terms of austerity
measures," GlaxoSmithKine's finance head Simon Dingemans
told an Economist pharmaceuticals conference on Thursday.
BIGGEST DEBTOR
His company said this week it was sweeping cash on a daily
basis from euro-zone banks in a bid to protect itself from
potential problems in the single currency bloc.
Spain is the biggest single debtor, with the country's
national health system owing pharmaceutical companies 6.37
billion euros at the end of December, up 36 percent on a year
earlier, according to the Spanish industry group Farmaindustria.
The average delay in making payments in Spain is now 525
days, with four Spanish regions exceeding the 800-day mark, it
added.
Drugmakers -- along with medical technology firms, which are
owed a further 4 billion euros in Spain -- have been trying to
thrash out a deal with Madrid in recent months.
Companies say they are ready to accept state-guaranteed
securities, following a similar move in Greece where drugmakers
took some payments for unpaid bills in government bonds.
The Spanish government pledged last month to pay the money
owed to drugmakers by the country's debt-laden regional
governments but some company officials believe the viable deal
will require outside intervention.
"It's clearly an issue. How are we going to recover the
money that is owed?" said Bruno Strigini, president of Europe
and Canada at Merck & Co. "I don't see how we can get to
a satisfactory conclusion without the help of international
institutions."