WRAPUP 1-EU crisis piles on pain for Europe's drugmakers

* Austerity brings unprecedented level of drug price cuts
* Industry complains parallel trade aggravating situation
* Drugmakers find emerging markets no easy panacea
* U.S. only market where prices still rising
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 26 Europe's sick economy is
infecting its pharmaceuticals sector, traditionally one of the
region's most successful industries.
Price cuts to rein in healthcare spending reached
unprecedented levels in the second quarter, prompting fresh
complaints from drugmakers about a system that can trigger
knock-on discounts across the European Union.
Quarterly results show the ability to absorb the European
pricing hit varies from company to company.
While France's Sanofi was able to take an expected
300 million euros ($364 million) 2012 sales loss from European
austerity measures in its stride on Thursday, thanks to growth
elsewhere, the issue forced Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
to trim its year outlook a day earlier.
Price cuts in Europe reached a record 7 percent in the
second quarter, according to GSK, and executives at other
companies agreed the pricing pressure was intensifying.
"It's been a higher level of impact than we would have
expected," Tony Zook, head of AstraZeneca's commercial
organisation, told reporters as the group reported weaker sales
than forecast.
Novartis told analysts last week that Europe had
become the toughest market for drug pricing anywhere in the
world.
Bad debts are a major headache, too.
Swiss rival Roche said it was owed 1.5 billion
francs ($1.5 billion) by the indebted states of southern Europe,
although this was down from 2.1 billion six months ago,
following a Spanish plan to settle unpaid bills.
The European pricing crunch comes at painful moment for
multinational drugs companies, which are going through the
biggest-ever wave of patent expiries in both Europe and the
United States.
The looming loss of sales of older products has sent the
industry scouring the world for new opportunities, especially in
emerging markets, where growing middle classes are eager to buy
an increasingly wide range of Western medicines.
PRICE CUTS
But these new markets are not a panacea. Governments from
Turkey to China are also reining in prices to curb rising drugs
bills, raising doubts about earlier forecasts that emerging
markets can continue to grow well above 10 percent a year.
Japan, the world's second-largest drugs market, is also
experiencing mandatory price cuts in 2012, under a process the
country goes through every two years.
That leaves the United States as the only market in the
world where drugmakers are still able to raise prices for their
products.
On the European home front, the pharmaceuticals industry is
stepping up pressure for changes to the system of EU trade in
medicines that it complains aggravates the situation.
The impact of exceptional price reductions in crisis-hit
countries such as Greece is magnified because governments across
Europe - and, indeed, across the world - refer to prices in
southern Europe when setting their own drug prices.
Low prices in southern Europe have also helped suck
medicines out of these countries, as wholesalers re-export drugs
to markets, like Germany, where prices are higher - a process of
parallel trade that was criticised by Roche CEO Severin Schwan
on Thursday.
The problem is not confined to those countries at the heart
of the euro zone crisis. In the last six months, price cuts in
Romania, for example, have also had a significant knock-on
impact in Europe.
"We're trying very hard as an industry to get the European
authorities to take particularly the reference pricing issue
seriously, but so far nothing has really changed," said GSK
Chief Executive Andrew Witty.
Witty also heads the European Federation of Pharmaceutical
Industries and Associations, which last month wrote to EU
leaders seeking a deal on reference pricing and parallel trade
in order to ensure supplies of drugs keep flowing to crisis-hit
countries.