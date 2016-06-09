Industry weighs radical shake-up of European drug pricing

* Trade group's board to consider rewards based on results
* Idea to be discussed June 16, according to internal report
* Cash-strapped health systems drive search for new approach
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 9 The pharmaceutical industry is
considering a radical shift in the way it prices drugs in Europe
so companies are rewarded for the clinical benefit of treatments
rather than the number of pills sold, according to an internal
report.
The high price of drugs is straining Europe's cash-strapped
health systems and depriving some patients of the latest
products, to the concern of manufacturers who argue they can
save costs in the long run by keeping people out of hospital.
As a result, companies are looking at a fundamentally
different way of getting paid for their innovations, according
to the internal report, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Its proposed "roadmap for change towards outcomes-based
reward systems" will be discussed by the board of the European
Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (Efpia)
on June 16, which groups the world's top drugmakers and national
trade associations.
The report is the clearest sign yet that the drug industry
is ready to negotiate a new pricing framework with governments
and insurers.
"This is not without risk," according to the paper by
Efpia's director of market access Francois Bouvy. "If a product
does not deliver on its clinical promise, society should not
continue to pay for it. Equally, if the product delivers more
value than was ever expected, this extra value must be
rewarded."
Officials at Efpia declined to comment on the internal
report because of its confidential nature.
TOO EXPENSIVE
The concept of drug pricing based on clinical results has
been gaining ground for some years and has the support of
several leading industry figures, including Novartis
Chief Executive Joe Jimenez, the current president of Efpia.
Europe already has some ad hoc results-based pricing
agreements.
Britain, for example, agreed a deal with Johnson & Johnson
a decade ago whereby the health service only pays for
multiple myeloma drug Velcade in patients who respond after four
treatment cycles. Italy uses patient registries to pay for new
cancer drugs based on actual patient response.
But the Efpia proposals go further by suggesting the
wholesale adoption of the new approach.
The report said "affordability is a major issue for
healthcare systems across Europe" and the need for a better
system would only grow with the rollout of hard-to-price cancer
drug combinations, new antibiotics and stem cell therapies.
Drug pricing is a hot topic worldwide, as advances in
medical science come at an increasingly high cost.
A study of cancer drug prices in seven countries released on
Monday highlighted cost obstacles in many markets and a report
last month into antibiotic resistance also called for a rethink
of market mechanisms.
There are likely to be plenty of battles ahead, especially
as the industry is looking for a trade-off in the form of relief
from market mechanisms that weigh on drug prices in Europe.
In particular, the Efpia paper says external reference
pricing, which allows governments to refer to prices in other
countries when determining what they will pay, "should be
removed as new systems evolve".
The industry also wants an end to tenders for patented
medicines and curbs on parallel trade, under which wholesalers
buy drugs in low-cost European markets and sell them for higher
prices elsewhere.
