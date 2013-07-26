版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 19:51 BJT

EU regulators back Novartis inhaler, Gilead HIV drug

LONDON, July 26 European regulators on Friday recommended approval of a new once-daily inhaler for lung disease from Novartis and an HIV medicine from Gilead Sciences.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
