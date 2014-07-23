Abuse of U.S. generic-drug rules costs consumers billions, report says

WASHINGTON, July 23 U.S. rules, aimed at
ensuring prescription medicines are not misused, have been
manipulated by brand-name drug companies to keep cheaper
competition off the market, costing consumers billions of
dollars, a report said on Wednesday.
Protections set up by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
called "risk evaluation and mitigation strategies" (REMS), which
can curb distribution of dangerous medicines, have been used to
prevent generic drugmakers from getting the drugs in order to
test their own versions, which is required to win FDA approval,
the report from the Generic Pharmaceutical Association said.
This has delayed the arrival to market of 40 potential
generic drugs, costing consumers some $5.4 billion a year,
according to the report by Matrix Global Advisors and released
by the generic drug trade group.
GPHA's members include Impax Laboratories, Inc ;
Perrigo Pharmaceuticals; Ranbaxy, Inc; Sandoz US; Teva Americas
and Apotex Corp, among others.
