UPDATE 1-Abuse of U.S. generic-drug rules costs billions -report

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, July 23 U.S. rules that ensure
prescription medicines are not misused have been manipulated by
brand-name drug companies to fight off generic competitors,
costing consumers billions of dollars, according to a report
released on Wednesday.
Called "risk evaluation and mitigation strategies" (REMS),
these U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules are meant to
secure the safe distribution of dangerous medicines.
However, the report from the Generic Pharmaceutical
Association said REMS have been used to prevent generic
drugmakers from getting branded medicine to test their own
versions, which is required to win FDA approval.
This has delayed the arrival of 40 potential generic drugs,
costing consumers some $5.4 billion a year, according to the
report by Matrix Global Advisors and released by the generic
drug trade group.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut,
said the issue was worrisome.
"This study raises serious concerns about whether safety
protocols are being inappropriately used to inhibit access to
cheaper alternatives," he said in an emailed statement. "The
potential savings that this study suggests must be considered as
we in Congress continue to work to slow health care spending."
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which works with the
Justice Department to enforce antitrust law, has also voiced
concern.
In a 2013 amicus brief filed in a case brought by Actelion
Ltd against companies that wanted access to its
Tracleer and Zavesca drugs, the FTC said it had investigated
allegations of abuse, but had not filed any complaints. Tracleer
is a treatment for hypertension and Zavesca treats Gaucher
disease, a rare metabolic disorder.
Generic Pharmaceutical Association members include Impax
Laboratories Inc, Perrigo Co Plc, Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd, Sandoz Inc; Teva Americas, a unit of
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Apotex Corp,
among others.
