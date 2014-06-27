EU agency recommends Roche drug for type of ovarian cancer

Miners, oil a drag on European shares
LONDON, April 18 Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains.
ZURICH, June 27 Roche said on Friday that European regulators had recommended approval of its drug Avastin as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
Avastin, which is already approved in Europe to treat advanced stages of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, kidney cancer and ovarian cancer, was Roche's biggest seller last year with sales of 6.25 billion Swiss francs ($7 billion).
($1 = 0.8946 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
LONDON, April 18 Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains.
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.
ZURICH, April 18 Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's 2016 compensation will total 10.24 million Swiss francs ($10.2 million), down from 11.9 million after the Swiss bank's top management offered to cut their bonuses by 40 percent following mounting shareholder pressure.