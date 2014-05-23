UPDATE 1-EU agency recommends new drugs from Roche, Biogen and PTC

(Adds details on medicines, link to story on PTC shares)
LONDON May 23 European regulators said on
Friday they had recommended approval of Roche's drug
Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic lymphocytic
leukaemia, boosting the Swiss group's line-up of new cancer
treatments.
The new medicine is an improved follow-on medicine to
Roche's $7 billion-a-year Rituxan, or MabThera, and Roche is
hoping to switch as many patients as possible to the newer
product before Rituxan faces competition from cheaper copies.
The European Medicines Agency also gave a green light to
Biogen Idec's Plegridy for multiple sclerosis and a
recommendation for conditional approval to PTC Therapeutics'
Translarna for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Shares in PTC soared on the green light.
Novartis received a mixed bag of news, with its
Alcon eyecare unit winning a recommendation for Simbrinza, a
treatment for open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, but
heart treatment serelaxin was rebuffed once again following
further re-examination by EU experts.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European
Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a
couple of months.
