版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 13:10 BJT

Roche says Gazyvaro approved in Europe against leukemia

ZURICH, July 29 Roche said on Tuesday that European regulators approved its drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, boosting the Swiss group's line-up of new cancer treatments.

The new medicine is an improved follow-on medicine to the Swiss drugmaker's $7 billion-a-year Rituxan, or MabThera, and Roche is hoping to switch as many patients as possible to the newer product before Rituxan faces competition from cheaper copies.

The move endorses a favorable recommendation in May from the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which are normally followed by the European Commission. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐