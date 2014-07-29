Roche says Gazyvaro approved in Europe against leukemia

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
ZURICH, July 29 Roche said on Tuesday that European regulators approved its drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, boosting the Swiss group's line-up of new cancer treatments.
The new medicine is an improved follow-on medicine to the Swiss drugmaker's $7 billion-a-year Rituxan, or MabThera, and Roche is hoping to switch as many patients as possible to the newer product before Rituxan faces competition from cheaper copies.
The move endorses a favorable recommendation in May from the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which are normally followed by the European Commission. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
