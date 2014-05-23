EU agency recommends drugs from Roche, Novartis, Biogen and PTC

LONDON May 23 European regulators said on Friday they had recommended approval of Roche's new drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

The European Medicines Agency also gave a green light to Biogen Idec's Plegridy for multiple sclerosis, a new eye drug from Novartis' Alcon unit called Simbrinza and PTC Therapeutics' Translarna for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)