EU agency recommends drugs from Roche, Novartis, Biogen and PTC

* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures about $500 million
LONDON May 23 European regulators said on Friday they had recommended approval of Roche's new drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.
The European Medicines Agency also gave a green light to Biogen Idec's Plegridy for multiple sclerosis, a new eye drug from Novartis' Alcon unit called Simbrinza and PTC Therapeutics' Translarna for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $4.9 billion the prior quarter as smaller increases in market interest rates resulted in smaller gains on its derivatives and credit-related income.
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.