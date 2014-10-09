Novartis employee pleaded guilty in Polish bribery case

ZURICH Oct 9 An executive at a pharmaceutical
company in Poland who pleaded guilty in a bribery case involving
improper payment, works for Novartis, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Thursday.
Poland's anti-corruption bureau said on Tuesday two women
had appeared in court in a case in which a health fund official
was given a tourist trip worth more than $1,000 in exchange for
backing the sale of a particular drug.
Both defendants pleaded guilty as part of a fast-track
system that avoids a full trial. Sentencing has not yet been
handed down.
The Basel-based Novartis confirmed that one of the two women
was an employee who had been put on leave. It said the action
taken by the Polish authorities did not involve the company.
"Novartis can confirm that an employee was recently
interviewed by authorities in Poland in connection with an
ongoing enquiry," the drugmaker said in an emailed statement.
"It should be noted that the enquiry relates to the
individual and that the company is not a part of this enquiry,"
it said, adding it would be inappropriate to comment further out
of respect for the privacy of those concerned and because it was
a matter for the authorities.
The incident is the latest in a string of bribery cases that
are embarrassing the pharmaceutical industry.
In a separate case from earlier this year, GlaxoSmithKline
faces a criminal investigation in Poland for allegedly
bribing doctors to promote its asthma drug
Seretide.
French drugmaker Sanofi, meanwhile, said on Monday
it had informed U.S. authorities of allegations of improper
payments by its employees to healthcare professionals in East
Africa and the Middle East.
