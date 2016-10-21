Sanders urges Californians to approve drug price ballot measure

Oct 21 Former Democratic presidential candidate
Bernie Sanders, in an opinion editorial published in the Los
Angeles Times, on Friday urged Californians to approve a
November ballot measure aimed at reining in pharmaceutical
prices.
The California Drug Price Relief Act, also known as
Proposition 61, seeks to limit state health programs from paying
more for medications than the U.S. Department of Veterans
Affairs (VA), which receives the steepest discounts in the
country.
"Californians on Nov. 8 have a chance to stand up to the
pharmaceutical industry's greed and spark a national movement to
end this price-gouging," the senator from Vermont said. "Today,
no laws prevent drug companies from doubling or tripling prices.
So they just do it."
He cited as "the most recent flagrant example" Mylan NV's
EpiPen emergency allergy injection, which delivers a
40-year-old medication, but saw a 461 percent price increase
between 2007 and 2015.
The rising cost of prescription drugs has come under attack
during the current presidential campaign. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has accused drugmakers of
"price-gouging" and pledged to cap consumers' monthly spending,
among other measures.
The U.S. senator also blasted the drug industry for its
misleading advertising. He noted that, as former chair of the
Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, claims asserting that drug
prices for veterans would go up if Proposition 61 passes are not
true.
Opponents of the California initiative, led by global
drugmakers such as Pfizer Inc and Amgen Inc,
have raised more than $100 million to fight Proposition 61.
Supporters, led by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and AARP,
which advocates for seniors, said the plan could save California
taxpayers up to $5.7 billion over 10 years, although a state
legislative analysis said the financial impact is not clear.
The editorial board of the Los Angeles Times earlier this
month advised voters to reject Proposition 61 because "the
underlying problem of fast-rising drug prices needs to be
addressed comprehensively and nationally, so that relief for
some doesn't come at the expense of others."
But Sanders argued that a "yes" vote would "make medicine
more affordable in California and send a signal to Washington
that the whole nation's prescription drug policies need an
overhaul."
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; editing by Diane Craft)