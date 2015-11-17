Roche breast cancer drug at centre of UK pricing row

* Agency says price for Roche's Kadcyla still too high
* Stand-off reflects growing tension over drug pricing
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 17 A Roche drug that can
prolong the lives of some women with advanced breast cancer has
been plunged back into the centre of a drug pricing row after
Britain's health cost agency declared that it is still too
expensive.
The stand-off shows how the price of medicines is as
pressing and emotive an issue in Europe as in the United States,
where Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has
promised to clamp down on alleged profiteering by the drug
industry.
Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
(NICE) said on Tuesday that the price of Roche's Kadcyla
remained too high to justify its use on the state-run National
Health Service (NHS).
Kadcyla has become a test case for drug access in Europe,
where NICE has taken a lead in assessing the cost-effectiveness
of new medicines by weighing the benefits they offer against a
standard benchmark.
Two weeks ago Kadcyla was included in the Cancer Drugs Fund
that covers drugs not routinely paid for by the NHS, after Roche
offered a significant discount.
NICE, however, said it had been offered a different, smaller
discount by the company and, as a result, Kadcyla was not deemed
cost-effective for routine, long-term use.
Kadcyla costs about 90,000 pounds ($137,000) per patient at
its full list price, according to NICE. Roche contends the cost
is actually somewhat less because the drug is typically given
for shorter periods than NICE assumes.
Roche CEO Severin Schwan, who slammed Britain's cancer drug
system as "stupid" two months ago, expressed frustration at the
rigid system used in Britain to determine value for money in
healthcare.
"I fundamentally believe there is no objective answer to
value of life," he told an FT pharmaceutical conference, noting
that drugs spending in Europe accounted for only around 1
percent of gross domestic product.
Industry critics, however, argue that medicine prices are
rising far faster than inflation, especially in cancer
treatment, and returns demanded by the industry on newly
launched products are unsustainable.
"There is no blank cheque big enough to solve this problem,"
said Karl Claxton, professor of health economics at the
University of York, who helped develop some of the economic
modelling used by NICE.
The pharmaceutical industry frequently points to rising
research costs to justify high drug prices but Claxton said this
was wrong-headed.
"It is exactly the other way round," he told the conference.
"It is the price that people are willing to pay that determines
how much you are willing to invest in marginal investments.
That's the way capital markets work."
Global new drug launches hit a 17-year high of 46 last year,
up from 29 in 2013, and the high pace of approvals has continued
in 2015. But getting these products prescribed to large groups
of patients is a challenge on both sides of the Atlantic.
($1 = 0.6582 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)