As drug approvals dive in 2016, returns on R&D deteriorate

* Year-to-date FDA approvals 19 vs bumper 45 in 2015
* Europe also waving through fewer new medicines
* Scope for rebound in 2017, analysts believe
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 13 The global pharmaceuticals
industry is set to win the lowest annual number of new drug
approvals this year since 2010 and a new report on Tuesday
suggests drugmakers' returns on research investment are
deteriorating.
Only 19 new drugs have been approved in the key U.S. market
so far in 2016 and, with less than three weeks to go, it is
clear the full-year tally will be well down on 2015 and 2014's
bumper haul of 45 and 41 new products respectively.
At the same time the profitability of drug research is being
squeezed by steadily rising costs and increasing political
pressure over the high prices of many modern medicines.
As a result projected returns on investment in research and
development (R&D) for the top 12 pharmaceutical companies have
fallen to just 3.7 percent this year from a high of 10.1 percent
in 2010, according to consultancy Deloitte.
"The majority of companies are struggling to achieve
historical peak sales," said Colin Terry, a director in
Deloitte's life sciences practice.
"As costs per product remain high, sales projections
decline, and given it now takes the industry over 14 years to
launch a drug, real questions should be raised about
productivity and returns on innovation."
Deloitte's annual report calculates the return on investment
that leading drug companies can expect based on long-term sales
forecasts.
Many industry executives still remain upbeat about finding
new medicines, given advances in understanding the genetic basis
of a wide range of diseases. However, they acknowledge the peak
approval rates seen in 2014 and 2015 were exceptional.
An increasing number of new treatments are being targeted at
niche patient populations and are designed for rare diseases or
very specific sub-types of cancer.
With a few more drugs still expected to win a green light
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month,
including Roche's closely watched multiple sclerosis
drug Ocrevus, Deutsche Bank analysts believe the final total of
new approvals for 2016 will be around 22.
That is well below the 2005-2015 average of 28 but next year
there could be a rebound, given the industry's promising
development pipeline. Some products that were delayed in 2016,
such as Sanofi and Regeneron's sarilumab for
rheumatoid arthritis, could also get a green light.
As a result, Deutsche sees potential for a 2017 new drug
tally of 37 - and the industry could receive a boost if FDA
reform speeds up the approval process.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also waved through
fewer new products this year, recommending a total of 73 new
medicines in the first 11 months of 2016 against a 2015 total of
93. Unlike the FDA, the EMA includes generic drugs in its list.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)