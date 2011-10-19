Pressure grows on drugmakers to reveal R&D returns

* KPMG says returns on R&D nearly halved between 1990 and 2010

* Pressure on rivals to follow GSK in setting R&D target return

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, Oct 19 Drugmakers face mounting pressure to reveal internal rates of return on their research and development investment, given concerns from disgruntled shareholders that cash is being frittered away.

That's the view of Chris Stirling, European head of chemicals and pharmaceuticals at KPMG, whose organisation will publish a new report on Thursday revealing that industry returns on research spending nearly halved between 1990 and 2010.

To date, only one major global pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline , has set a clear target return for R&D, but Stirling believes in future others could be forced to follow suit.

"I think we're going to see more pressure from shareholders for greater transparency on research, which will lead to boards demanding more information from management on how they are going to ensure they get a decent return on their R&D investment in future," he said in an interview.

Companies like Novartis , with several successful recent drug launches, may be relatively willing to step up to the plate. The idea will be less appealing to groups whose laboratories are failing to deliver.

The world's top drugmakers face a range of threats from patent expiries to pricing pressure, but the lack of investor confidence in R&D spending is arguably the central dilemma. It means little or no value is being ascribed to drug pipelines, based on current market capitalisations and the cash flow value of medicines already on sale, according to KPMG.

DESTROYING VALUE?

Investors would seem to have good reason to worry. Back in 1990, the world's 50 leading drugmakers generated an average post-tax return on R&D expenditure of around 17 percent, yet by last year this had dwindled to little more than 10 percent, according to KPMG calculations.

As a group, drugmakers may still be giving shareholders a return greater than their cost of capital -- but the worst performers could be in negative territory.

Another study by Deloitte and Thomson Reuters last December found the top 12 drugmakers should generate internal rates of return of between 8 percent and 18 percent from their late-stage pipelines, compared to an estimated weighted average cost of capital of some 7 percent. (link.reuters.com/wun54s)

Drug company executives are certainly aware of the issue. "You have got some investors out there who believe that what we do in R&D is actually value destroying," Sanofi Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told the Reuters Health Summit in May.

And the tougher climate is already taking a toll on research projects, with the amount spent on drug R&D falling for the first time last year by nearly 3 percent to an estimated $68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Transparency, however, remains limited. Even GSK has so far only given the bare bones, stating in February 2010 that the group's internal rate of return on R&D was approximately 11 percent and the target was to increase it to around 14 percent.

Many companies simply tell investors that their pipelines are "strong", "broad" or "innovative".

"The point is that these comments and the detailed explanations of the individual development projects give no information about why the companies believe that spending on these projects will give shareholders a return greater than the cost of capital for the company," the KPMG report said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mike Nesbit)