Pressure grows on drugmakers to reveal R&D returns

By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 19 Drugmakers face mounting pressure
to reveal internal rates of return on their research and
development investment, given concerns from disgruntled
shareholders that cash is being frittered away.
That's the view of Chris Stirling, European head of
chemicals and pharmaceuticals at KPMG, whose organisation will
publish a new report on Thursday revealing that industry returns
on research spending nearly halved between 1990 and 2010.
To date, only one major global pharmaceutical company,
GlaxoSmithKline , has set a clear target return for R&D,
but Stirling believes in future others could be forced to follow
suit.
"I think we're going to see more pressure from shareholders
for greater transparency on research, which will lead to boards
demanding more information from management on how they are going
to ensure they get a decent return on their R&D investment in
future," he said in an interview.
Companies like Novartis , with several successful
recent drug launches, may be relatively willing to step up to
the plate. The idea will be less appealing to groups whose
laboratories are failing to deliver.
The world's top drugmakers face a range of threats from
patent expiries to pricing pressure, but the lack of investor
confidence in R&D spending is arguably the central dilemma. It
means little or no value is being ascribed to drug pipelines,
based on current market capitalisations and the cash flow value
of medicines already on sale, according to KPMG.
DESTROYING VALUE?
Investors would seem to have good reason to worry. Back in
1990, the world's 50 leading drugmakers generated an average
post-tax return on R&D expenditure of around 17 percent, yet by
last year this had dwindled to little more than 10 percent,
according to KPMG calculations.
As a group, drugmakers may still be giving shareholders a
return greater than their cost of capital -- but the worst
performers could be in negative territory.
Another study by Deloitte and Thomson Reuters last December
found the top 12 drugmakers should generate internal rates of
return of between 8 percent and 18 percent from their late-stage
pipelines, compared to an estimated weighted average cost of
capital of some 7 percent. (link.reuters.com/wun54s)
Drug company executives are certainly aware of the issue.
"You have got some investors out there who believe that what we
do in R&D is actually value destroying," Sanofi Chief
Executive Chris Viehbacher told the Reuters Health Summit in
May.
And the tougher climate is already taking a toll on research
projects, with the amount spent on drug R&D falling for the
first time last year by nearly 3 percent to an estimated $68
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Transparency, however, remains limited. Even GSK has so far
only given the bare bones, stating in February 2010 that the
group's internal rate of return on R&D was approximately 11
percent and the target was to increase it to around 14 percent.
Many companies simply tell investors that their pipelines
are "strong", "broad" or "innovative".
"The point is that these comments and the detailed
explanations of the individual development projects give no
information about why the companies believe that spending on
these projects will give shareholders a return greater than the
cost of capital for the company," the KPMG report said.
