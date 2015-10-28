CORRECTED-WRAPUP 1-Top U.S. drugmakers ride new products to strong results

(In Oct 27 item, in paragraph 9 corrects number of Ibrance
patients to 15,000 from 50,000)
By Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK Oct 27 Growing sales of expensive new
cancer drugs and other newer medicines propelled top U.S.
drugmakers Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co and
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to stronger-than-expected
third-quarter profits.
The results, announced on Tuesday, demonstrate that the
"patent cliff" that had been hurting earnings as huge-selling
drugs like Pfizer's Lipitor and Bristol's Plavix went generic is
now well behind these companies.
Shares of all three rose as they also modestly raised their
full-year forecasts.
Merck's Keytruda and Bristol-Myers' Opdivo, both
immunotherapies for advanced melanoma and lung cancer, and
Pfizer's Ibrance for breast cancer are off to strong starts,
with Wall Street forecasting eventual multibillion-dollar sales.
Keytruda and Opdivo list for about $150,000 for a year of
treatment, and Ibrance goes for about $118,000.
In addition, blood clot and stroke preventer Eliquis, which
Pfizer and Bristol share, has begun to take off and is on track
for annual sales of nearly $2 billion.
"This is the best innovation-based new product cycle in
these companies' storied histories," said Suntrust Robinson
Humphrey analyst John Boris. "Eliquis is just knocking the cover
off the ball."
Merck and Bristol are testing their new immuno-oncology
drugs in numerous combinations and in dozens of different types
of cancer.
Pfizer said it expected to introduce a drug from the same
PD-1 class as Opdivo and Keytruda in 2017, with one or more
additional launches each year through 2022. It plans to have 10
new immuno-oncology drugs in clinical testing by next year.
The largest U.S. drugmaker said 15,000 U.S. patients had
used Ibrance, which is awaiting European approval. It had sales
of $230 million for the quarter.
"A whole slew of (future) blockbuster drugs are getting
traction today," said Tony Scherrer, director of research at
Smead Capital Management. "The pipelines look great."
The three drugmakers all invest heavily in research and
development, which led to the new medicines.
That stands in stark contrast to the business model of
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, which is known
for buying companies and slashing R&D. The Canadian company has
come under fire for its business practices, which include
sharply raising prices of the drugs it acquires.
The high cost of prescription drugs has become a major topic
of the current U.S. presidential campaign, with calls by
candidates and others to rein in prices and out-of-pocket
expenses to patients.
Merck Chief Executive Officer Ken Frazier called the pricing
discussions "a lot of noise" that he does not believe will
tarnish the industry's reputation.
Pfizer CEO Ian Read said he believed that higher co-pays
demanded by insurers were more of a problem for patients than
prices charged by drugmakers.
"We must preserve the market-based system in the U.S. that
enables us to develop breakthrough treatments and cures for
patients," Read said.
Bristol-Myers shares were up 2.5 percent at midday, while
Pfizer rose 2.2 percent, and Merck gained 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)