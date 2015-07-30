Romania investigates suspected drug company bribes

July 30 Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors
have conducted a series of searches at drug companies, hospitals
and clinics this week to investigate suspected bribes paid to
doctors for prescribing cancer drugs.
The country's National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA)
said in an emailed statement that its officials visited 61
premises across the country on July 28 as part of a probe into
potentially corrupt payments made since 2012.
"The file is related to suspicions of corruption offences
regarding the manner in which a series of medicines were
prescribed and purchased by certain health institutions and
medical doctors in Romania," the DNA said.
The case is separate from allegations made by a
whistleblower that Britain's GlaxoSmithKline paid
Romanian doctors to prescribe medicines for prostate problems
and Parkinson's disease.
Local media reported that 11 drug companies, supplying both
branded and generic oncology medicines, were implicated in the
DNA investigation.
Switzerland's Roche, the world's larger cancer
drugmaker, confirmed its offices were among those visited by the
DNA and said it was cooperating fully with the authorities.
Roche also said its general manager and finance head in
Romania had left the company earlier this year. A spokesman
declined to go into further details.
