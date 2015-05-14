PharMerica to pay $31.5 mln in drug dispensing probe -Justice Dept.

UPDATE 3-Oil stable on expected OPEC cut extension, drop in U.S. inventories
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
WASHINGTON May 14 PharMerica will pay the United States $31.5 million to resolve allegations that it improperly dispensed controlled drugs without a prescription and submitted false Medicare claims for these drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
PharMerica, a pharmacy that dispenses medication to long-term care patients, such as those in nursing homes, repeatedly gave so-called Schedule II drugs, such as oxycodone and fentanyl, to peoples across the country without a doctor's written prescription, the department said.
The company was also alleged to have violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicare for the drugs, it said.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)
* Samsung seeks to boost chip contract manufacturing business (Adds details)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP