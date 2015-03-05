Biotech buys get pharma M&A off to flying start in 2015

| LONDON, March 5
LONDON, March 5 AbbVie's $21 billion
deal to buy Pharmacyclics shows big pharma's hunger for
new drugs at a time when research at smaller biotechnology
companies is driving some of the most promising advances in
medicine.
Competition for tomorrow's blockbuster drugs is now intense,
inflating the cost of deals and pushing pharmaceuticals to
centre stage in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
So far this year, pharma deals have accounted for 10.5
percent of total M&A worldwide, up from a more traditional share
of 3 to 4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
AbbVie's planned purchase of Pharmacyclics is the largest
global pharmaceutical deal of 2015 to date and takes M&A
activity in the sector to a six-year high.
M&A transactions targeting biotech and pharma companies in
2015 have now reached $59.3 billion, a 94 percent increase over
the same period a year ago and the highest volume for this stage
in any year since 2009. For a graphic on pharma deals see link.reuters.com/tyc34w
Across the industry, big drugmakers are eyeing medicines
developed by nimble biotech firms as they seek to replenish
portfolios that are being eroded as older products face loss of
patent protection.
Pharmacyclics gives AbbVie access to a blood cancer
treatment called Imbruvica that is expected to be one of the
world's top-selling cancer drugs, reducing its reliance on the
ageing rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.
"This acquisition serves as a reminder that large pharma is
willing to pay up for novel, quality products," said Maxim
Jacobs, an analyst at Edison Investment Research.
The deal also signals AbbVie Chief Executive Richard
Gonzalez's readiness to chase other assets after a failed deal
to buy Shire for $55 billion last year.
In many ways, 2014 was the year of deals that didn't happen.
Not only did AbbVie's plans for Shire unravel but Pfizer
proved unable to land AstraZeneca after a $118 billion
takeover fight.
Yet both U.S. predators have now bounced back with
alternative deals, with Pfizer agreeing to buy Hospira,
a specialist in injectable drugs, for around $15 billion last
month.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals also agreed last month to
acquire gastrointestinal drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals
for more than $10 billion in another notable biotech
transaction.
(Editing by Pravin Char)