UPDATE 2-Pharmacyclics mulls sale; J&J, Novartis interested - Bloomberg

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 25 Cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics Inc is exploring a sale and has attracted interest from Johnson & Johnson and Novartis AG, Bloomberg reported.
Pharmacyclics could fetch $17 billion-$18 billion from a possible sale, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/18lMhwc)
The company, whose shares jumped as much as 22.6 percent to hit a record-high of $231.09, was up about 16 percent in afternoon trading. Pharmacyclics had a market capitalization of about $14 billion as of Tuesday's close.
Representatives of all three companies declined to comment.
Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics co-markets blood cancer drug Imbruvica with J&J's Janssen unit.
Sales of Imbruvica, which got U.S. Food & Drug Administration clearance for a fourth indication last month, are expected to touch $1 billion in the United States this year, Pharmacyclics has said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.