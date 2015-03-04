J&J nearing deal to buy cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics - FT

March 4 Johnson & Johnson is close to buying cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics Inc in the coming days, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

A bid from J&J is expected to value Pharmacyclics near its $17.5 billion market value or at a premium, FT said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1NhRGo3)

Shares of Pharmacyclics, which markets blood cancer drug Imbruvica with J&J's Janssen unit, rose about 3 percent in extended trading.

Sales of Imbruvica, which has U.S. approvals for four forms of blood cancer, are expected to touch $1 billion in the United States this year, Pharmacyclics has said earlier.

Bloomberg reported last month, citing sources, that Pharmacyclics was mulling a sale and had attracted the interest of J&J and Novartis AG.

Any interest from J&J would be logical, considering its already established relationship with Pharmacyclics, Morningstar analyst Stefan Quenneville told Reuters.

Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics' shares were trading at $238 after the bell. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 22 percent since the Bloomberg report on Feb. 25. (Editing by Kirti Pandey)