J&J-Pharmacyclics drug shows potential in high-risk leukemia patients

Feb 17 Pharmacyclics Inc said its
cancer drug developed with a Johnson & Johnson unit
improved overall response rate in high-risk leukemia patients.
Those administered with Imbruvica showed an overall response
rate of 88 percent, while 76.6 percent survived without the
disease getting worse at 24 months.
All 16 patients enrolled in the small study suffered from
high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and had failed to
benefit from stem cell transplants and other therapies.
Patients who relapse of CLL following stem cell transplant
are hard to treat with chemotherapy as they do not produce
enough blood cells or develop post-transplant complications.
This could be a new patient population for the drug, which
is already approved for a number of other indications associated
with CLL.
Imbruvica is already approved for CLL patients who have
received at least one prior therapy, and for CLL patients with a
rare genetic mutation.
About 115,000 patients suffer from CLL in the United States
and about 16,000 are newly diagnosed each year.
Shares of Pharmacyclics were up 1.4 percent at $165.69 in
early trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)