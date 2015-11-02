Zoetis to buy aquaculture pharma company for $765 mln

Nov 2 Animal health company Zoetis Inc said it agreed to buy Pharmaq, a pharmaceutical company catering to the aquaculture industry, for $765 million.

Zoetis is purchasing Pharmaq from a company owned by the global investment firm Permira.

Pharmaq generated revenue of about $80 million in 2014. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)