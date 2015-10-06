UPDATE 3-AmerisourceBergen to buy PharMEDium for $2.58 bln

* PharMEDium supplies compounded products to 3000 U.S.
Oct 6 Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp
agreed to buy PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings Inc for
$2.58 billion from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice,
expanding its business of supplying compounded drugs to
hospitals.
Compounding is a process in which pharma products are
diluted to create doses that are not sold commercially.
Increased regulatory oversight following a fungal meningitis
outbreak at a compounding pharmacy in 2012 has escalated the
costs for hospitals to produce compounded products internally,
boosting demand for large-scale firms such as PharMEDium.
"PharMEDium brings ABC a complementary service line that is
undergoing a growth renaissance as hospitals more aggressively
outsource compounded sterile needs in wake of new government
regulations," Baird Equity Research analyst Eric Coldwell wrote
in a note.
Lake Forest, Illinois-based PharMEDium provides compounded
intravenous and local anesthesia products to about 3,000
hospitals in the United States.
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired PharMEDium in January
2014. While no financial terms were disclosed, media reports
said the deal was done at around a $900 million enterprise
valuation.
PharMEDium filed for a $100 million IPO in August, planning
to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
AmerisourceBergen has been focusing on M&As to expand its
product offerings. In January, the company bought MWI Veterinary
for $2.5 billion to expand into animal health.
The PharMEDium acquisition is expected to add 22-26 cents to
AmerisourceBergen's adjusted earnings per share in 2016 and
generate savings of about $30 million by 2018, the company said
on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley is the financial adviser to
AmerisourceBergen, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Credit
Suisse advised PharMEDium.
AmerisourceBergen's shares closed down 2 percent at $93.03
on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)