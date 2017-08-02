FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
KKR to take PharMerica private in $1.4 bln deal
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为"全面贸易战"
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点21分 / 1 天前

KKR to take PharMerica private in $1.4 bln deal

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - PharMerica Corp, a U.S. pharmacy manager for long-term care facilities, said on Wednesday it agreed to be acquired by a newly formed company controlled by buyout firm KKR & Co LP for $1.4 billion, including debt.

Under the deal, PharMerica's shareholders will receive $29.25 per share in cash, representing a 16.8 percent premium to the company's Tuesday closing price.

Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will be a minority investor in the newly formed company. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

